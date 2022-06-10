NEPA probing possible Kingston Harbour fish kill

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is probing a reported fish kill within the Kingston Harbour.

NEPA says it received reports about the issue this morning, which is said to have occurred in the vicinity of the mouth of the Dawkins Pond in the Port Henderson area.

It says a technical team has since been deployed to the area.

The public is being advised not to collect the dead fish for consumption.

