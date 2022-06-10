NEPA warns of Sargassum seaweed influx

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is warning the public to be on the lookout for an increase in Sargassum seaweed over the next few months.

The NEPA says the influx is now widely considered to be part of the 'new normal' facing the wider Caribbean.

It says several beaches in St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, and St Catherine are currently being heavily impacted by an influx of Sargassum.

Sargassum is a brown free-floating seaweed which is customarily not harmful.

Its movements depend solely on ocean currents.

Found only in the Atlantic Ocean, it provides refuge for migratory species and serves as essential habitat for several species of fish and invertebrates.

Sargassum also plays an essential role in beach nourishment, while also providing an element of shoreline stability.

In the last decade, massive quantities have impacted several Caribbean Islands.

Warmer ocean temperatures, as well as the availability of increased nutrients discharged from rivers, continue to contribute to the increase in the seaweed.

Removal

* Removal of Sargassum should be carried out manually through non-intrusive methods (no heavy equipment and machinery) such as hand raking or beach raking equipment with a perforated conveyor belt.

* After raking, the accumulated sand should be returned to the beach.

Disposal

* Stockpiling at a designated location.

* The material should be turned occasionally to encourage its drying and the ultimate removal of sand.

* All organic material should be disposed of at an appropriate off-site location or buried on the beach where practical.

* Beach operators are advised that should the need arise for the use of heavy equipment such as tractors and front-end loaders to remove Sargassum and other accumulated debris they should seek NEPA's permission before carrying out the activity.

