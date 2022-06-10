St Andrew taxi operator charged with murder

St Andrew taxi operator Marvin Jackson has been charged in relation to the death of a man whose body was found on Castle James Road in the parish.

Jackson, 48, of Burnside Valley in Red Hills, was charged on Wednesday with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after a question and answer interview.

A court date is to be set.

The body of 41-year-old Allan Buchanan, a labourer of Red Hills, St Andrew, was found on Saturday, April 30.

The police reported that about 8:30 a.m., residents saw the body lying on the roadway and contacted them.

On their arrival, Buchanan was seen with what appeared to be chop wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Jackson was later arrested.

