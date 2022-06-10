Tivoli student in classroom brawl to return to school, says mother

The Tivoli Gardens High School student involved in Monday's classroom brawl with a teacher is being allowed to return to the institution come Monday, his mother confirmed.

Debraly Coleman told The Gleaner that she met with the school's dean of discipline Carmen Joseph this morning where the decision was communicated.

She noted that her son will be allowed to sit his end-of-term examinations.

In expressing relief, Coleman said she and her son are pleased with the outcome of the meeting as her son loves his school.

She said at the meeting it was indicated that her son will be receiving counselling sessions as of next week.

The grade 10 student had been staying home as the school and police continued their investigations into the incident.

Coleman is still angered by lingering allegations that her son is a misbehaving student and had been involved in gambling and the sale of drugs on the school's compound.

“The dean tell me say nothing like that,” according to Coleman.

According to her, while on the school's campus on Friday morning with her son, the female student who the 16-year-old told The Gleaner on Wednesday that he bought candy from during lunch hours, had informed her that her son did in fact visit the classroom to purchase sweets.

“Him never did a sell no ganja or gamble…if him did do that then you think them woulda tek him back?” She questioned.

After the bust-up between the 56-year-old teacher and the male student, which was captured on video, he was subsequently charged with assault.

He claimed to have acted in self-defence.

Joseph told The Gleaner via telephone that she was not in a position to make a comment on the incident.

- Asha Wilks

