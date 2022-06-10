Fri | Jun 10, 2022

Water woes for sections of St Thomas

Published:Friday | June 10, 2022 | 10:34 AM
The commission says every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

The National Water Commission is reporting that sections of St Thomas are now without water due to a dislocated pipeline along the Trinityville main road. 

The agency says repair work is currently being carried out and is estimated to be completed by next week Tuesday.

It says in the interim, water will be trucked to the affected areas on a scheduled basis. 

See the schedule below:

Trucking dates       Areas to be trucked

June 9                      Schools

June 10                    Danvers Pen

June 11                    Coley

June 13                    Schools and Danvers Pen

June 14                    Coley

The commission says every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

