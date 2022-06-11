Bail extended for ex-Worthy Park Estate employee implicated in $56 million fraud

Bail has been extended for a former Worthy Park Estate employee who has been implicated in an alleged $56 million fraud at the sugar and rum producing company in St Catherine.

Parish Judge Natalie Creary-Dixon granted the extension yesterday.

The prosecution and the defence agreed to push back the matter to July 8 to allow for more documents to be prepared.

Worth Park has retained attorney-at-law Deborah Martin to watch proceedings on its behalf.

The accused, 71-year-old Delcita Batchelor, is being represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Batchelor, who worked as a senior cashier at the estate for 50 years, went on retirement in November 2021, following which the company carried out an audit on its accounts.

During the checks, it was revealed that sums could not be accounted for and the police were called in to investigate the matter.

Following a police probe, the former employee was charged with embezzlement in February.

It's not clear over what period the alleged crime may have taken place.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com