Broken water main disrupts water supply in St Elizabeth

The National Water Commission (NWC) says a broken water main is responsible for some sections of St. Elizabeth experiencing disruptions in water supply.

Affected areas include Black River town centre, Crane Road, sections of Parottee, Newtown and Central Road.

The NWC says its team is working to fix the problem by 5 p.m. today.

