Dancehall producer Shab Don charged with St James triple murder

Music producer Linval 'Shab Don' Thompson Jr has been charged with three counts of murder.

He was charged by the Major Investigations Division after he was positively identified in an identification parade, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said in a Twitter statement this afternoon.

It said more details will be provided later.

The dancehall producer was arrested on June 3 in connection with last month's triple murder in Rose Heights, St James.

He was detained by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during a targeted operation in the St. Catherine South division following preliminary investigations into several incidents.

The police had named Thompson as a person of interest in the recent killings.

Twenty-seven year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called 'Bomb Brain' or 'Chad'; 24-year-old Chamario 'Chippy' Calvin Toniann 'Too Fly' Reid, 26, were shot dead at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25.

Two other persons were injured in the incident.

In April, the dancehall producer was freed in the Gun Court of firearm and ammunition charges.

