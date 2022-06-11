Family Church on the Rock’s Big Heart Ministry donates 100 care packages

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE REJUVENATED Big Heart Ministry came alive at the Family Church on the Rock in Montego Bay recently as care packages were distributed to 100 community members, as part of the ministry’s initiative that has been taking place for over five years.

The community outreach programme services communities such as New Ramble, Bogue, Bogue Village, and even as far as Lucea in Hanover.

Pastor Joy Keane, the visionary of the programme, told The Gleaner that it was born out of a need to reach the community in a very tangible and real way. It started with just ministering to children but, according to Keane, there was a need for more, and the ministry evolved out of that.

“Big Heart has been operating before COVID. What we would do is meet the people, minister the Word of God, pray, counsel and then give people a care package,” she recalled.

OVER 100 BENEFICIARIES MONTHLY

As it relates to care packages, every month, approximately 100 families benefit from the initiative.

“During COVID, we had to kind of postpone it for a season, but we are back full-fledged and committed,” Keane confidently stated.

The ministry has other initiatives such as medical clinics in the community and skills training.

“It is extremely gratifying because this is part of our commission and vision of Family Church on the Rock. Persons don’t only take the food, but they also have a desire to grow in their own personal lives and to get sustainable income by getting a job,” she explained.

Apostle Dr Richard Keane, founder and pastor of Family Church on the Rock, said they are positively impacting the community.

“This is really the heartbeat of Jesus. Though He healed many and sorted out feeding them when they were hungry, He also taught them a lot,” he told The Gleaner.

“Our aim is to teach parenting and family skills. The desire is to increase what we are doing and also go into other communities that we are in now,” he added.

He added that residents who the programme has impacted have sorted out their home life and have taken on their responsibility for parenting to a much greater degree. While, children who grew up over the years in the programme are now able to get jobs.

Itashue Haughton, a beneficiary of the Big Heart Ministry, voiced her appreciation for the outreach initiative.

“Nuff people out there don’t have money to buy things, so we are thankful. They always interact with the children and the community, and it is a good feeling,” said Haughton.

Big Heart Ministry is currently working on restoring a computer lab that had to be abandoned because of challenges in the community.

ashley.anguin@gleanerjm.com