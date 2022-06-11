Jamaica among four CARICOM nations that signed Los Angeles Declaration on Migration

Four Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders on Friday joined their counterparts from Latin America, the United States and Canada in signing the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection.

The Heads of Government of Barbados, Belize, Haiti and Jamaica gathered with 16 other counterparts in Los Angeles, California, on the margins of the Ninth Summit of the Americas, to reiterate their will to “strengthen national, regional, and hemispheric efforts to create the conditions for safe, orderly, humane, and regular migration and to strengthen frameworks for international protection and cooperation.”

“We embrace the need to promote the political, economic, security, social, and environmental conditions for people to lead peaceful, productive, and dignified lives in their countries of origin,” the declaration states. “Migration should be a voluntary, informed choice and not a necessity.

“We are committed to protecting the safety and dignity of all migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons, regardless of their migratory status, and respecting their human rights and fundamental freedoms,” it adds. “We intend to cooperate closely to facilitate safe, orderly, humane, and regular migration and, as appropriate, promote safe and dignified returns, consistent with national legislation, the principle of non-refoulement, and our respective obligations under international law.”

The leaders acknowledged that addressing irregular international migration requires a regional approach, and that ongoing health, social, and economic challenges of the pandemic exacerbate the root causes driving irregular migration, including the vulnerabilities of many migrants and their communities.

In addition, the leaders said they support efforts that allow all migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and persons in situations of vulnerability to integrate into host countries and access legal identity, regular status, dignified employment, public services, and international protection, when appropriate and in accordance with national legislation, to rebuild their lives and contribute to those communities.

They plan to continue efforts to prevent and reduce statelessness, and intend to expand efforts to address the root causes of irregular migration throughout the hemisphere, improving conditions and opportunities in countries of origin and promoting respect for human rights.

During the Endorsement Event for the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, United States President Joe Biden said that, by signing the Declaration, the 20 countries are transforming their approach to managing migration in the Americas.

“Each of us is signing up to commitments that recognizes the challenges we all share and the responsibility that impacts on all of our nations,” he said. “It's going to take all of our nations working together in partnership to address this migration issue.

