Kingston schoolgirl and man charged with illegal possession of gun

The 15-year-old female student and a man who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a handgun in Rockfort, Kingston on June 6 have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Lewis, a security officer of Windward Road, Kingston 16.

The identity of the student is being withheld, the police said in a statement today.

The two were arrested about 4:30 p.m., during a vehicular check point operation that was being conducted by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force.

During the operation, the driver of a Toyota Wish motorcar was signaled to stop.

He complied, however in the process, one male passenger ran from the vehicle and escaped.

The vehicle with Lewis and the student were subsequently searched and one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.'

The weapon was reportedly found in the girl's school bag.

The police say court dates are being arranged for the pair.

