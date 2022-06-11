St Catherine man accused of raping and buggering 10-y-o stepdaughter granted bail

A 39-year-old man who allegedly raped and buggered his 10-year-old stepdaughter was granted bail in the sum of $250,000, when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court yesterday.

In making the application, his lawyer, Orville Morgan, told the court that the offences are serious but noted that his client has a clean record and will honour the conditions imposed.

Parish Judge Natalie Creary-Dixon then granted bail on condition that the accused man report to the police three times weekly.

The labourer was also warned to stay away from witnesses.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.

Due to the nature of the case, the allegations were not read out in court.

The man was charged with three counts of buggery, one count of rape, sexual touching and grievous sexual assault following an investigation by Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

As the alleged victim is a minor and given the nature of the case, both names are being withheld.

- Rasbert Turner

