St Catherine wanted man back in police custody

A man who absconded bail on a gun-related charge was captured by the St. Catherine South Police during an operation in Watson Grove, Gregory Park in Portmore, St. Catherine on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old Javion Lawrence otherwise called 'Pawnie' of Aries Close in the parish is back in custody.

A Lorcin L380 pistol with a magazine containing seven .380 rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in his possession, the police said in a statement today.

Lawrence was previously charged with illegal possession of firearm in the St. Andrew North Division, along with other offences.

The police say the operation to arrest Lawrence was conducted about 7 p.m., by a team comprised of personnel from the St. Catherine South Police Division, Specialised Operations Branch and the Metro Quick Response Team.

Two other men were also taken into custody during the operation.

However, the police say their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

