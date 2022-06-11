Two St Thomas higglers charged over theft of $1 million worth of phones

Two St Thomas higglers have been charged over the theft of one million dollars worth of electronic devices from a phone repair store on Queen Street, Morant Bay in the parish in March.

Ricky 'Bling' Francis, 41, of Queen Street was charged yesterday with shop breaking and larceny while Andrine Scott otherwise called 'Rasta' from Church Corner, Morant Bay also in St. Thomas, was charged with receiving stolen property.

The police alleged that about 1 p.m., on March 10, Francis broke into the building through a window at the side and stole 65 cellular phones; two tablet computers and a cellphone case.

The stolen items are valued at over $1.2 million.

On Thursday, the police searched Francis' home and found a Samsung Galaxy A03 cellular phone.

Scott, who was in the company of Francis at the time of the search was also found in possession of a Techno Spark 2022 cellular phone.

Both phones were identified by the complainant as properties stolen from his shop.

The two are to appear in court next week Wednesday.

