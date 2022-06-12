Armed robbers abort mission at St James credit union after mistaking a hose for a gun

A group of armed robbers aborted their mission at the People's Cooperative Credit Union branch in Maroon Town, St James on Friday after a man brandished a hose that was apparently mistaken for a gun.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of crime for the St James police division, Eron Samuels, said investigators are following several leads in the case.

Parts of the incident were caught on camera.

In one video, which runs for two minutes and depicts the front entrance of the credit union, the men are seen pulling up at the side of the building in a white motorcar.

Moments later, a female security guard on duty is accosted and overpowered by one of the men, while four accomplices, brandishing what appeared to be guns entered the premises.

But shortly after, the alleged robbers fled the scene after a man appeared, pointing an item in their direction.

Another video, shot inside the credit union building and lasting 48 seconds, shows the robbers in the lobby banging on the teller windows with their firearms.

Samuels said the police are analysing the videos for clues.

"We have interviewed the persons who were working at the credit union, and we can say that as to the individual who was seen brandishing an item, he had in his hand the hose of a fire extinguisher. It seems the robbers... never recognised that the item was not a firearm," said the senior policeman.

He also confirmed that while the robbers did not get any money from the credit union, the security guard was robbed of her Apple iPhone PRO Max cellular phone.

- Christopher Thomas

