Build encouragement

The word ‘encourage’ is a compound made up of the prefix ‘en’ – meaning ‘to put in or into’, and the word ‘courage’ – meaning ‘confident, brave, strong’. To ‘encourage’ then literally means to put courage into someone. Courage to trust and obey God.

The prefix ‘dis’ negates or reverses any word it is attached to. So, to ‘discourage’ a person is to take courage away from them. An encouraging person is typically pleasant to be around because they build up and strengthen by their example in their words, actions, and attitudes. A discouraging person, on the other hand, weakens, deprives of hope and tears down.

Jesus provides the most powerful example of this truth. The night before His crucifixion, He said to His disciples, “My soul is deeply grieved, so that I am almost dying of sorrow. Stay here and stay awake and keep watch with Me.” Matthew 26:38 (AMP). Jesus was fully God and fully man, and His human side longed for the company and encouragement of His friends as He looked ahead to the Cross. He needed them, through their presence, to put courage into Him as He faced the tough times. The Bible tells us what they did instead. “… He returned to his disciples and found them sleeping. “Couldn’t you men keep watch with me for one hour?” Matthew 26:40 (NIV). They were a discouragement to Jesus in His time of need. This example teaches us that the simplest gestures, words and actions can have a powerful impact on the life of another.

The Apostle Paul would have never had the impact he did without a man named Barnabas. Paul, known as Saul, hated the followers of Jesus. He persecuted them and had them thrown in jail, but God touched his life and saved him. He wanted to go to Jerusalem and join the other disciples, but they were afraid of him because of his former reputation. Barnabas, who was one of the disciples, stood up for Paul and used his influence to open a door with the other disciples. Paul went on to write over half of the books of the New Testament.

Many of us are where we are today because of encouragement. This is biblical living because we need others to encourage us along the way. There are persons around us in our daily lives who may feel discouraged. They would need the assurance that someone believes in them. We can encourage them that, in the Lord, they can make it. We need to be dedicated to building each other up in the Lord, especially in these difficult times.

It is clear from Scripture that encouragement is highly valued and celebrated by God. In Hebrews, we are told to “…encourage one another to love and good deeds.” Hebrews 10:24 (AMP). In his letters to Timothy and Titus, Paul repeatedly writes not only to encourage them, but also to encourage them to encourage others.

In the Word of God, leaders are told to encourage those under their charge and parents are told to encourage their children. Special mention is made of the need to encourage leaders and those who are timid. In addition to that, the ministry of the Holy Spirit is a ministry of encouragement.

The greatest legacy is not what we leave for people, but what we leave in people. We must be deliberate and choose to deposit strength and hope in others. Be an encourager and help unlock their dreams. What we make happen for others, God will make happen for us. “Give and it will be given to you … .”