Two persons shot in Waterford, Portmore

Two persons were shot and injured in Waterford, Portmore in St Catherine this morning.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the incident.

It said the shooting took place some time after 10 o'clock.

The two persons were taken to hospital.

The CCU said it had no further details and investigations are underway.

