UPDATE | Spanish Town shooting linked to Clansman gang feud, police suspect

An internal feud linked to Clansman gangsters is suspected to be behind last night's shooting of three men on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The incident happened around 8:27 p.m., police sources said.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the shooting as non-fatal but said it had no further details.

All three persons remain in hospital with one said to be in serious condition.

One of the men who was shot is allegedly a member of the Blackman faction of the Clansman gang, a police investigator told The Gleaner.

That faction is known as 'One Don' and its alleged leader, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, is currently on trial with other alleged members before the Home Circuit Court over their involvement in the gang.

It's understood that two of the men were at a bar and a third was returning from a shop when a motorcar drove up with men abroad who fired on them.

One man reportedly drove himself to the hospital, while the other two were assisted.

The attackers escaped.

The police have named the Spanish Town-based Clansman gang as one of the country's most notorious criminal organisations.

