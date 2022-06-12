Westmoreland man shot in attempted robbery, charged

Twenty-two-year-old Jamaine Baker who tried to rob a licensed firearm holder and was shot in Negril, Westmoreland over a week ago, has been charged.

Baker, who is from Whitehall in parish, was charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and attempted robbery, the police said in statement today.

About 8:15 p.m., on Friday June 3, a couple was sitting on a beach off the Norman Manley Boulevard when they were approached by Baker.

He allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded they hand over their items, according to police reports.

When his demands were not met, he allegedly shot the couple.

The man, who is a licensed firearm holder, shot at Baker who escaped on a motorcycle.

However, Baker was hit and turned up at a hospital for medical attention. He was later pointed out to the police, charged placed under police guard.

The man and his partner received gunshot wounds and were hospitalised.

The police say a court date for Baker is being finalised.

