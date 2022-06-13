Attorney wants DPP to review case against retired chartered accountant Geoffrey Messado

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been asked to review the matter against retired chartered accountant Geoffrey Messado to see if there is a viable case against him.

He is jointly charged with his wife disbarred attorney-at-law Jennifer Messado with false pretence.

Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, who was hired recently to represent the husband, told the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today that he had written to the DPP's office outlining in detail why his client ought not to be charged for any offences.

Champagnie pointed out that the police, before charging his client, did not have the benefit of legal advice from the office.

The clerk of the courts confirmed that the DPP's office was written to and additional time was necessary for an assessment of the case.

Bail was extended for both accused by senior parish judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague and they are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 15.

They are charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretence and four counts of forgery arising from a business transaction with businessman Lauriston Stewart in 2018.

Attorney-at-law Neco Pagon is appearing with Champagnie.

Attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend is representing the wife.

She is also facing charges for allegedly fleecing dancehall entertainer Mavado, whose real name is David Brooks, of more than $30 million arising from a real estate transaction in 2017.

The trial has been set for September 12.

- Barbara Gayle

