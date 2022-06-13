Golding backs parenting support drive in Jones Town

St Andrew South Member of Parliament Mark Golding has urged his constituents to be good parents, emphasising that is the most important role in society and will strengthen families for generations.

Golding, who is leader of the Opposition and president of the People’s National Party (PNP), said he was heartened that programmes were being rolled out to provide parenting and guardianship skills.

“The truth is, we as men, sometimes we like to lick and run or we don’t really take our responsibilities as seriously as we should. But that can’t really work,” Golding said while addressing persons at Saturday’s Positive Parenting for Advancement Project Recruitment and Social Services Fair at the Jones Town Primary School.

Encouraging the attendees to put the future of youths on the front burner, Golding warned parents to live up to their obligations.

He told them of his experiences being a father of three, who are now adults, and that it did not come without its challenges.

“It’s not always easy being a parent, and each child is different. But there is no more important role in life … .

“If you are a parent, that is the most important thing, most important responsibility that you have, because that is going to shape the future after you go,” Golding said during his key note address.

Major Richard Cooke, president of the Joy Town Community Development Foundation, also told the residents that positive parenting will lead to a better tomorrow, and that they can have great power and control without the gun.

The parenting initiative, which will last one year, will be spread in three communities, Jones Town, Hannah Town and Denham Town.

Several state agencies, including the National Health Fund, National Insurance Scheme, the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education, and the Registrar General’s Department, were on hand to offer services.

