Infirmaries to restart accepting new residents July 1

DESMOND MCKENZIE, minister of local government and rural development, has opened the doors of the 16 infirmaries across the country in preparation for the administration of approximately 450 persons.

In March of 2020, access was restricted to these facilities, including an embargo that prevented administrators, under the leadership of municipal corporations, from accepting persons, as part of the coronavirus containment measures under the now-expired Disaster Risk Management Act, as the Government moved to safeguard the over 2,500 residents and staff at these facilities.

In announcing the commencement of the administration of new residents, on Friday, McKenzie said the Government is proud of its management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the infirmaries across the island.

He warned that those seeking refuge in infirmaries should prepare to be tested at least twice, as part of the measures imposed to guarantee a space.

“Commencing the first of July, we will recommence the re-admittance of persons in our infirmaries,” McKenzie said during a Homeless Wellness Day of Care session held at Jarrett Park in Montego Bay, where he spent the day with scores of homeless persons from the parish.

“They will be placed in isolation and, once the isolation period is completed, then they will have to do another COVID-19 test and, once that is done and everything is okay, they will be included in the community of those in the infirmaries,” McKenzie explained in a Gleaner interview, as he outlined the process under which persons will be admitted.

The decision to restart accepting new residents has come after two years when residents were not able to see their relatives. Last year, in partnership with Digicel, persons were able to communicate with their relatives inside these infirmaries.

