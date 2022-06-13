JLP councillor-caretaker killed in St Catherine crash

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor-caretaker Omar Francis was killed in a car crash this morning in Byles district in Kitson Town in St Catherine.

Francis, who was alone in the vehicle, was reportedly on his way home when he lost control of the SUV he was driving and crashed into a concrete structure along the side of the road.

The ruling JLP recently selected him as its representative for the Point Hill Division in the St Catherine West Central constituency whose MP is Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

"No words. Sadness," Tufton tweeted.

He added: "A short life but you lived true to your convictions. We will continue the journey and always remember the role you played."

Francis replaced the previous representative, Wesley Suckoo, who died December 2019.

- Ruddy Mathison

