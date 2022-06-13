June 16 court date for former WIPL directors and co-accused

Former directors of West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL) Courtney Wilkinson and John Levy, and their co-accused, who are charged with breaches of the Cybercrimes Act, are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 16.

The businessmen, who are jointly charged with information technology specialist Winston Henry, had their bail extended by Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole-Montaque.

When the matter was mentioned last Thursday, Henry’s attorney-at-law Carolyn Reid-Cameron, QC, complained that the police had unlawfully seized one of her client’s laptops.

She told the court that the police had seized two laptops but that the warrant authorised the seizure of one, and asked to judge to make an order for the laptops to be returned to her client.

Her husband, Chukwuemeke Cameron, who is also representing the IT specialist, further told the court that the police went before another judge, after she had ordered the return of the said laptop that she had ordered the police to release, and obtained two warrants which contained the same serial number for only one of the laptops.

He argued that, if the police were not satisfied with her order, they should have gone to the Court of Appeal.

He questioned whether the prosecution had a pecuniary interest in the matter, and accused the prosecutor of abusing the process.

Levy and Wilkinson are charged with unauthorised access to computer programme or data, conspiracy to unauthorised access to computer programme or data, conspiracy to access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence, and conspiracy to unauthorised modification of computer programme or data.

Henry, 36, is charged with conspiracy to unauthorised access to computer programme or data, unauthorised modification of computer programme or data, conspiracy to unauthorised access to computer programme or data, and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence.

Allegations are that the businessmen – who were at the time directors of WIPL – gained unauthorised access to the emails of the company’s chief executive officer and three other senior WIPL staff members, in February of last year.

They allegedly did so with the help of Henry.

