Manchester Municipal Corporation blasts JPS for poor service

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

Councillors at the Manchester Municipal Corporation (MMC) continue to chastise the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) for their absence from meetings, inaccessibility and what they believe is a constant show of disrespect to the people they serve.

Vice-chairman of the corporation and councillor of the Mile Gully division, Rohan Kennedy, who headed last Thursday’s meeting in the mayor’s absence, said there are longstanding issues the power service company has yet to resolve.

“Something needs to be done. It doesn’t make sense we come here and want a report and can’t get it. At the end of the day, the people who elect us to lead are not going to go to JPS when the light goes out, they call the councillor first. And if we call and we can’t get an update , what should we do?” he questioned.

Among the other concerns the councillors highlighted are defective street lights and debushing needs across the parish that remain unaddressed despite numerous reports they said were made to JPS.

“I have been told, over and over, go to the (JPS) app, submit it (report), and nothing happens. Now when we should meet with them to discuss some of these matters, they are not attending. Yet still, through the Local Government, we still continue to pay them for lights that aren’t working and for poor service ... ,”stated councillor of the Craighead division Omar Miller.

He said drastic action should be taken that will push the company to action.

“ What is the purpose of the OUR (Office of Utilities Regulation) if we have issues like this and we continue to report it? They (the JPS) have no respect. If we stop pay and demand the service , something will be done. They are not the boss of us,” Miller stated.

OWES MONEY

In noting the corporation’s up-to-date payment to the company, chief executive officer at the corporation Winston Palmer revealed that JPS owes MMC $118,000.

“I saw something in the paper saying municipal corporations owe over $160 billion – we called to find out what is our status, we overpayed. That $160 billion owed, none of it is from this corporation,” Palmer said.

During the meeting, Regional Operations Manager Devon Willis was again contacted by Palmer, but he indicated that he was ill and no one else was able to attend the meeting.

Physical copies of a report from the JPS were subsequently issued during the meeting, but this further infuriated councillors, who described the report as inconclusive and insufficient.

“I see where they have responded to some of the requests but, when it comes to the lights that are not working, nothing is here ... ,” said councillor of the John’s Hall division, Faith Sampson.

“I am ashamed when I go there (in my division) and see wires in the trees and children have to pass there ... . When I look at this report, it is a less than watered-down report. It is an indictment to send a report like this to council.”

NOT FULL PICTURE

However, director of corporate communications at JPS, Winsome Callum, said the reports and concerns expressed by the corporation “do not represent the full picture”.

“A standard report is prepared and submitted monthly to the municipal corporation. This comprises data/general information on street light repairs/installation, maintenance such as vegetation control (areas debushed), structural integrity (poles/hardware/transformers replaced), feedback on special requests, and concerns highlighted by the council,” Callum said.

She added that Willis, the operations manager, has participated in three of the five meetings of the corporation via Zoom since February, and promptly addresses any concerns brought to his attention.

“Mr Wills was not at [Thursday’s] meeting because he isn’t well. Last month he was absent because he was on vacation,” Callum added.

Frustrated councillors suggested the corporation seek legal guidance and put together a resolution for action to be taken against the JPS, among other agencies that fail to exercise their duties.

“I believe in action. I don’t believe in writing writing. Half of the time, they throw it in a waste basket ... . I believe a resolution is more effective than a letter. Let us as a council develop and write a resolution and send it to JPS through our minister, Desmond Mckenzie,” stated councillor of the Christiana division.

The Social Development Commission was only one agency represented at Thursday’s meeting.

However, though the fire chief and the superintendent of police’s absence were seemingly excused, the councillors say they are still waiting to hear whythe JPS fails to make consistent representation.

