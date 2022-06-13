NSWMA criticised for erratic garbage collection

A local government councillor has proposed to bring action against the beleaguered National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) for its failure to collect garbage in a timely manner in the greater Spanish Town area.

The concern was expressed at last Thursday’s meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation (SCMC) by Councillor Fenley Douglas, who said that the residents are exposed to leptospirosis, hepatitis and other diseases due to the failure of the entity to adequately collect garbage, which led to a rat infestation.

“The problem, I believe, is caused by the NSWMA’s inability to collect garbage, especially commercial refuse, on a timely basis,” Douglas said.

He said that the Old Capital came under scrutiny after North East St Catherine Member of Parliament Kerensia Morrison declared recently that Mayor Norman Scott should address the issue of rats taking over Spanish Town.

The matter is of such great importance that the National Solid Waste Management Agency must be held accountable. Douglas, who represented the Waterford Municipal Division, said people in the respective divisions must be served by NSWMA.

“The failure of the NSWMA to cause business operators to pay the collection of commercial garbage, which is causing the rodent problems,” Douglas said. “I will be talking further with the chairman on the issue. The NSWMA reneged on its responsibilities, therefore it must prepare to pay for it, “

Douglas was addressed the St Catherine Municipal Corporation’s general meeting on June 9.

Meanwhile, the chairman said that discussions will be held with the Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie to see how best to deal with the garbage problem in the Old Capital.

“We are hoping that the entity can work out an active collection schedule, which will solve the current garbage problem in the town centre,” Scott said.

Scott said that a working solution must be agreed on between the garbage collectors and businesses, adding that, failing this, enforcement must be the way forward to properly serve the residents.

Parish Manager of NSWMA Pharel Walsh said the way forward is to have proper collection done.

“We are up to a 70 per cent collection [rate] in Spanish Town, so with the assistance of the SCMC, we hope to improve on that,” Walsh said.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com