One dead, five hospitalised in St Andrew crash

An early morning crash on Golding Avenue in St Andrew, in the vicinity of the Irvine Hall gate of the University of the West Indies, has left one man dead.

The driver and four other occupants received injuries and were transported to hospital.

They were admitted in serious but stable condition.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Dennis Moody, otherwise called 'Bubup', of August Town Road in St Andrew.

The police report that about 12:58 a.m., Moody was a passenger in a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy motor car when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into an embankment and a utility pole and then overturned.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.