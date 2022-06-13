PICA to offer services at Diaspora Conference

Jamaicans across the Diaspora will be able to access the services of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), including application and renewal of documents, during the three-day Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference, which gets under way tomorrow.

PICA is among 11 government agencies, along with private-sector entities that will offer fast-tracked and other services and information to all registered participants, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at the conference's Virtual Marketplace.

This year's staging of the Diaspora Conference will be in hybrid format and persons will be required to register to join virtually.

Chief Executive Office of PICA, Andrew Wynter, said that the agency's participation in the conference is part of its Diaspora Strategy aimed at engaging with Jamaicans overseas on its immigration and citizenship products and services.

“By participating in the Diaspora Conference, we are able to now showcase these products to Jamaicans in the Diaspora and advise them on how they can reconnect, re-engage with the country and have a seamless return without any problems,” he noted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Wynter said that a link will be provided in the chat of the Virtual Marketplace for persons to access these services.

He said that PICA will also share information on its website on how persons can use the link to get into the marketplace, noting that the agency was working with the conference organisers to ensure that persons can connect seamlessly.

“I think everyone should access the website and the virtual experience because it will be rich with information as to how to renew your passport. If you want your children to become citizens or they can obtain Citizenship by Descent, if you're married to a foreign national and your spouse would like to become a Jamaican citizen, the information will be there,” Wynter pointed out.

“Once you participate in the conference, PICA will be able to provide you with the correct advice and information, which will allow you to return to Jamaica so you can enjoy the fruits of your hard work for all the years you have worked overseas.”

Convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Diaspora Conference is Jamaica's marquee event, bringing together Jamaicans at home and abroad to discuss matters of national importance.

The main proceedings and content will be broadcast on the interactive conference platform.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.