Police warn against sharing videos of children involved in sexual acts

The police are warning the public that it is an offence to share videos depicting children involved in sexual acts.

The warming comes as the police say they have noted several videos being shared on social media platforms this past week.

Persons are being warned not to share these videos and if they are sent to you, delete them immediately and advise the sender to do the same.

The Child Pornography (Prevention) Act, the Child Care and Protection Act and the Cybercrime Act of 2015 are some of the laws under which persons may be charged if they are found in possession of such videos or if it can be proven that they shared the video at any time.

Instead of sharing the videos, persons who may be able to assist investigators are encouraged to contact their local police, the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse at 876-926-4079 or the police 119 emergency number.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.