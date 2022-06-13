St Ann man charged after gun found in motorbike

St Ann labourer 23-year-old Tray Walker has been charged by the police after being held with an illegal gun.

Walker, who is from Claremont and Steer Town, was charged on Saturday with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

A court date is to be set.

The police report that a team was on mobile patrol in the Beechamville community when they signalled Walker to stop a motorbike he was driving.

They say a search of the motorbike was conducted and a homemade firearm with one 9mm round in the chamber was found under the seat of the motorbike.

He was charged after a question and answer session was held.

