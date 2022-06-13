Young Jamaica hails JLP councillor-caretaker Omar Francis as stalwart

Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), says Jamaica has lost a stalwart with the passing of the party's councillor-caretaker Omar Francis.

Francis was killed in a car crash this morning in Byles district in Kitson Town in St Catherine.

Francis, who was alone in the vehicle, was reportedly on his way home when he lost control of the SUV he was driving and crashed into a concrete structure along the side of the road.

Young Jamaica describes Francis as a remarkable man who devoted his life to service and to his countrymen and women.

“Omar's work and contribution to the development of both the political and national landscape stands as a testament to his impact and influence on the development of the lives of the Jamaican people and his constituents,” said a spokesperson in a statement today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“His inspirational eloquence and kind-hearted human warmth will be remembered,” the spokesperson continued.

The organisation says his legacy will forever be cherished.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.