Bodies found along dirt road in St Catherine

The bodies of two men were found along a dirt road off Old Harbour Road in St Catherine this morning.

The deceased, who are yet to be identified, were found near a cricket complex that is being constructed along the roadway.

It is reported that explosions were heard about 6:30 a.m. and the police were subsequently called.

When the police arrived, it is reported that the men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators removed several spent shell casings from the scene.

A senior investigator told The Gleaner that the deceased are from the Point Hill community in St Catherine.

- Rasbert Turner

