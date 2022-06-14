Court building in Spanish Town on fire

Firefighters are battling a blaze on the administrative building of the St Catherine Parish Court on White Church Street in Spanish Town.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what started the fire on the building that forms part of the historic Emancipation Square where the St Catherine Municipal Corporation headquarters is also located.

But it comes amid a series of shootings in the old capital that has left three persons dead this afternoon.

The shootings are linked to an internal feud in the One Order Gang based in the parish, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, has said.

Lindsay, who heads the police's Corporate Communications Unit, confirmed the deaths of three men, one involving a police team.

A heavy police and military presence has blanketed some of the areas including French and William Streets, Job Lane and Cumberland Road.

More details to come.