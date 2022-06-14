Fraudsters target recruitment drive for 10,000 cruise ship workers

Fraudsters have targeted the Government's drive to recruit 10,000 workers for the cruise shipping industry.

An incensed Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett disclosed in Parliament Tuesday afternoon that “unscrupulous persons” are trying to fleece unsuspecting prospects for the cruise ship jobs by collecting money and “writing their names down”.

“Once it comes properly to us, we are going to make it known,” declared Bartlett after lawmakers on both sides of the political divide said the culprits should be exposed.

“It is a travesty that we as a country can't go to get benefits for each other without finding a way to fleece each other. I really want to say to you that it pains my heart greatly,” Bartlett told his parliamentary colleagues.

Bartlett had earlier pointed out that some 90,000 workers were needed for the cruise sector internationally.

With the cruise ship industry representing 30 per cent of visitor arrivals, Bartlett said the sector was critical to the island as the amounts spent by visitors directly benefit Jamaicans.

He pointed out that the cruise sector was willing to train workers who had no academic qualification or experience.

“They say to us we are willing to train them and deal with their medical arrangement and we will send the plane for them and take them back afterwards,” he added.

The tourism minister also said cruise ship players have pledged to assist the workers to participate in Jamaica's tourism pension plan.

