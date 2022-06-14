Immigration Corner | How to avoid a ‘choppas’

Dear Miss Powell,

I am interested in moving to Canada, but I don’t want to waste time and money pursuing a pipe dream. So I’m writing to ask you as a reputable professional if Canada really needs workers or if this is just something ‘choppas’ are saying to get our money. One man tells me if I give him $200,000, he can guarantee me a card to live and work in Canada. Is this true? Can you tell me if Canada is really accepting applications? How can I know if I qualify?

– PP

Dear PP,

No individual can guarantee you a card to live in Canada permanently. This is the prerogative of the Canadian government, which selects qualified individuals and grants them a confirmation of permanent residence. After an individual has landed in Canada, then he will be granted a permanent resident card.

It is your duty to guard yourself from scammers, or ‘choppas’, by verifying that the person you are dealing with is authorised to represent you and your family. The Canadian government will only accept applications from lawyers and paralegals who are members in good standing with a Canadian provincial or territorial law society. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) also accepts applications from notaries who are members in good standing of the Chambre des notaires du Québec and consultants who are members in good standing of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants. You should check the websites of the official organisations to verify that the individual has a licence to practise and represent you.

IS CANADA ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS?

The government of Canada and several provinces are accepting applications from qualified individuals who can fill the gap in their labour market and contribute to their economy. There are several programmes available. The key is to ensure that you qualify under one of the programmes.

Most individuals qualify to come to Canada via the Express Entry System. This system manages the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Federal Skilled Trade Programme, the Canadian Experience Class, and the Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP).

The government will resume selection of individuals under the FSWP in July 2022. Therefore, you need to enter the pool of candidates as soon as possible so that your application can reviewed and possibly get an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

THE EXPRESS ENTRY SYSTEM

This system manages the economic programmes outlined above. Professionals or federal skilled workers and some specified skilled trade workers who qualify to enter he pool stand a chance of being selected in the next draw.

To enter this pool of eligible candidates you would need to first have proof of your language competence. For English, you need the International English Language Testing System, General Training Examination or Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program, General Examination. You should strive to get Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) nine or above or at the very least, CLB seven for reading, writing, listening, and speaking to enter the express entry pool.

If your education was completed outside of Canada, you must get your highest credential assessed to prove that your international education is equivalent to that of a Canadian university or college.

The key to remember is that you will need to show proof of your training and education by way of Educational Credential Assessment Report from an authorised organisation.

Additionally, you need a minimum of one year work experience and a minimum of approximately CDN$14,000 in savings, depending on the number of persons in your immediate family.

HOW ARE POINTS AWARDED?

Once you have uploaded your information via the Government of Canada’s website, your profile will be reviewed by IRCC, the department that deals with immigration matters. IRCC will give you a comprehensive ranking score (CRS) based on factors such as core human capital, accompanying spouse or common-law partner, skill transferability, family in Canada and other factors relating to a PNP, or a job offer from a qualified employer. Individuals can get up to 1,200 points and ranked in the pool according to the total points that they amass.

A single applicant can get up to 500 points based on core human capital factors. Points are awarded based on age, level of education, language proficiency (English and, or French) and Canadian studies or work experience (minimum of one continuous year).

You can get additional 600 points if you have a valid job offer with a Labour Market Impact Assessment Report or a provincial nominee. You may need to submit a separate application to the provinces to receive a provincial nominee after you are admitted into the pool.

The higher your score, the higher your chances of being selected and granted an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

To find out your CRS and for additional tips on how to maximise your score, you may sign up for a free eligibility assessment, or to request a consultation via my website at www.deidrepowell.com.

Deidre S. Powell is an authorised immigration lawyer, mediator, and notary public. Send your questions and comments via www.deidrepowell.com or call 613.695.8777 . Find her on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.