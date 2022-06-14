JDF soldier murdered at home in St Catherine

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier was shot dead this morning at his home in the community of Zambia in Central Village, St Catherine.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Kemar Dennis.

He was a member of the National Reserve, the police's Corporate Communications Unit is reporting.

More details to come.

