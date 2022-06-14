Late St Catherine educator Maria Wilson hailed as caring, dedicated

Late educator Maria Wilson is being hailed as a teacher who impacted the lives of many in her decades of services to education.

Principal of Ackles Hill Basic School in Kitson Town, St Catherine Paulette Washington-Williams says Wilson's absence from the classroom has left a void in the school community.

The much-loved educator passed away on May 8 at the Kingston Public Hospital from cancer.

Washington-Williams described the 51-year-old as caring and dedicated.

She said her passing has been a great loss to the school, where she gave 32 years of service.

She said Wilson, who was popularly called 'Aunty Erica', was loved by students.

“She's their nurse, she's their mother away from home, [and] she instilled moral standards in them,” said Washington-Williams.

She said students have been left devastated that she will not return to the classroom.

“Because she is a person who loved to see when children are fed...one child said 'I want Aunty Erica to come back and feed me'.”

- Asha Wilks

