Man fatally shot by cop at car wash in Spanish Town
A man was shot and killed by a policeman at a car wash in Spanish Town, St Catherine this afternoon.
The incident happened about 3:20.
It is reported that the policeman was at the car wash, which is located at the intersection of William and French streets, when he noticed a man who was acting in a manner that arouse his suspicion.
The policeman reportedly attempted to accost him and the man allegedly pointed a gun at the cop, who opened fire.
The man was shot.
A Smith and Wesson pistol was reportedly recovered.
Following the shooting, the security forces blanketed the area.
And the area remains tense with businesses along the Cumberland Road corridor closed.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.