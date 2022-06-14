Man fatally shot by cop at car wash in Spanish Town

A man was shot and killed by a policeman at a car wash in Spanish Town, St Catherine this afternoon.

The incident happened about 3:20.

It is reported that the policeman was at the car wash, which is located at the intersection of William and French streets, when he noticed a man who was acting in a manner that arouse his suspicion.

The policeman reportedly attempted to accost him and the man allegedly pointed a gun at the cop, who opened fire.

The man was shot.

A Smith and Wesson pistol was reportedly recovered.

Following the shooting, the security forces blanketed the area.

And the area remains tense with businesses along the Cumberland Road corridor closed.

- Rasbert Turner

