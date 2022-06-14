Man freed at Clansman Gang trial back in police custody

Damaine Elliston, who was freed last month at the Clansman-One Don Gang trial, has been arrested in relation to a murder case.

Elliston was apprehended in Spanish Town, St Catherine today.

He was held in connection with the murder of alleged gang member Paul White who was killed on Saturday.

More to come.

