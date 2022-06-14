PM to meet with sub-contractors on highway project amid ongoing concerns

The Government has called a meeting with the sub-contractors on the South Coast Highway Improvement Project to discuss ongoing concerns.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued the directive during yesterday's Cabinet meeting, where Minister with responsibility for Works, Everald Warmington was instructed to arrange an urgent meeting with the contractors.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Holness, is expected to take place today.

The contractors had written a letter to the Prime Minister expressing concerns about matters affecting the progress of the project, which stretches from the Yallahs Bridge in St Thomas to Port Antonio in Portland.

Residents have also raised concerns about issues affecting their communities as road work under the project continues.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Among the issues to be discussed are the contractual relationship between the sub-contractor and the main contractor China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the delays in traversing the road as well as dust and sound nuisance.

During a recent tour of the project, Warmington said CHEC will be addressing the issue of underperformance of subcontractors.

READ: CHEC to address underperforming subcontractors on highway project

“Some subcontractors are not living up to the responsibility of their contract… [and] where [they] are negligent then China Harbour will step in and have those rectified,” he said at the time.

He noted that the contract “makes it clear that where the subcontractor is insufficient in performance, China Harbour is obligated to step in and do the work itself”.

At the same time, he said it is hoped that the subcontractors, many of whom are locals, will improve their performance to prevent China Harbour from taking over completely.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.