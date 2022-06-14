UPDATE | At least three killed as shootings shake Spanish Town

At least three persons have been reportedly killed as a series of shootings involving alleged gangsters rocked Spanish Town, Catherine this afternoon.

Residents, vendors and shoppers were sent scurrying while businesses closed their doors as gunmen attacked persons in the market district.

A heavy police and military presence has blanketed some of the areas including French and William Streets, Job Lane and Cumberland Road.

Residents of the nearby community of Tawes Pen blocked roads leading into the community.

A man was shot and killed by a policeman at a car wash located at the intersection of William and French streets about 3:20 p.m.

It's alleged that a police team noticed a man who was acting in a manner that arouse his suspicion.

Two men were also attacked on Job Lane, one of whom has reportedly died.

Details on the third death remains unclear.

More details to come.

