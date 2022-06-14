UPDATE: Spanish Town shootings linked to One Order Gang internal feud - police

The series of deadly shootings in Spanish Town, St Catherine is linked to an internal feud in the One Order Gang based in the parish, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, has said.

Lindsay, who heads the police's Corporate Communications Unit, says three persons have been confirmed dead.

A heavy police and military presence has blanketed some of the areas including French and William Streets, Job Lane and Cumberland Road.

Those were the areas where persons were killed, Lindsay said on Radio Jamaica's current affairs programme Beyond the Headlines.

Residents, vendors and shoppers were sent scurrying while businesses closed their doors as gunmen attacked persons in the market district.

She says a car drove up on Cumberland Road and men inside shot a man who later died.

While making their escape, they drove into a police team at a car wash at the intersection of French and William Streets. The police reportedly grew suspicious.

While being accosted, one of the men pointed a weapon at the cops and he was subsequently shot. An illegal weapon was recovered.

Lindsay said after hearing of the first killing, another group of gangsters visited a location on Job Lane where they shot and killed a man.

The police have identified the One Order Gang as one of the main criminal organisations operating in the parish.

The police have also linked a quadruple murder in Tawes Pen last week to the internal gang feud.

Residents of that community blocked roads to the area this afternoon as the shootings unfolded.

