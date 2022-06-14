Upgrade coming for Harbour View vendors at popular roundabout spot

Vendors at the Harbour View roundabout in Kingston are to benefit from an upgraded facility.

The facility, which is being funded by Wray & Nephew Limited, will see the installation of new stalls, seating and other amenities.

The area has been a popular spot for Jamaicans and visitors for decades.

The upgrade at Harbour View is a follow-up to improvements made at the popular Crab Circle at National Heroes Circle in Kingston in April.

The company invested $13 million to remodel the location with 10 new stalls.

“Wray & Nephew, they are the ones preparing the estimates for it and they have already done the design and we have looked at the design and we are comfortable with the design… and [we] haven't received the estimates from them as yet,” Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams told The Gleaner following today's monthly meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

“We introduced two projects to them. We introduced the Crab Circle and Harbour View. The Crab Circle was the first one we introduced, but during the conversation about Crab Circle, we introduced Harbour View and so after completing Crab Circle, they have decided that they will pursue the Harbour View,” he said.

- Ainsworth Morris

