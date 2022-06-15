Agriculture ministry taking steps to prevent invasion of killer bees

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is assessing the local honeybee stock for the presence of the Africanised bees

Africanised honeybees are much more aggressive than other bees and tend to pursue and swarm from the hive to attack a perceived threat.

They have been known to chase people for more than a quarter of a mile once they get excited and aggressive.

State Minister Franklin Witter says DNA samples have been collected for genetic analysis.

"Preliminary results have been received and a final report will be made to the stakeholders as soon as the DNA tests are completed in full," he said at an event marking World Bee Day.

Africanised bees pose a threat to the productivity of honeybee colonies, domesticated animals as well as public safety.

Mr. Witter said as a precautionary measure, the ministry has developed a national action plan to combat the entry of the so-called “killer bees”.

“This includes the mapping of colony movements, installation and monitoring of interception traps, determination of the African lineage of local stock and training of stakeholders,” he said.

