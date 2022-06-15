Education Ministry seeking persons for electronic marking of PEP

The Ministry of Education, through its Student Assessment Unit, is seeking suitably qualified individuals to be markers for the first official electronic marking of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Grade Five assessment.

Applicants must be trained teachers with at least three years’ work experience; currently teaching, preferably at the primary-school level (grades four, five and six); and have a working knowledge of the National Standards Curriculum (NSC).

Those who have participated in any of the unit’s training workshops will hold a distinct advantage.

Successful applicants will be required to have reliable Internet connection; have a functioning laptop or desktop computer; use Google Chrome Browser throughout the activity; participate in the marking process as part of the team to mark open-ended response-type questions in one of the following: Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies or Science; and use the scoring rubric to accurately score students’ responses.

Interested persons may apply at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIMyH2vf-5WKrbRTLL3Tk3-_8XtzeJNYba_eawciNf0ikHag/viewform.

The deadline for submission of applications is Monday, June 20.

For further information or queries, persons can contact the Student Assessment Unit by telephone at 876-948-2752 or by email at classroom.assessment@moey.gov.jm.

