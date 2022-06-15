Fire probe delays proceedings at St Catherine Parish Court

Proceedings at the St Catherine Parish Court were delayed today as the Jamaica Fire Brigade probes yesterday's fire on the roof of the administrative building.

This was confirmed to The Gleaner by director of court administration Trisha Cameron-Anglin.

Due to the probe, staff members were removed from the building and are awaiting further directives.

However, personnel were allowed to retrieve files for cases before the court.

Telka Holt, commercial services manager at the Rodney Memorial Building (administrative building) today told The Gleaner that the premises was significantly affected by water damage.

Holt said over 20 staff members would be part of the clean-up operation.

Amid the gang violence that rocked sections of Spanish Town yesterday, Holt indicated that the department is keeping a close watch and that workers may be permitted to leave half day to return home safely.

"I have to think about my staff. If I don't have staff to work with tomorrow then it's going to be a bigger problem for me," she said.

"We have to look at their safety first," she added.

No fire damage was sustained at the administrative building.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

- Asha Wilks

