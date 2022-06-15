Former hotel worker who stole licensed gun and raped guests gets 20 years

A former hotel worker who stole the licensed firearm of a male guest at a hotel in St James and shortly after raped two female guests at gunpoint at the same property is to serve 15 years in prison before he can be eligible for parole.

Demar Scott, 27, had pleaded guilty in March to the charges when he appeared in the St James Circuit.

It was reported that Scott forced himself into the room of two female American guests and raped them.

While he was raping one of the women, the other managed to overpower Scott, took the gun from him and shot him in the upper body.

He ran away after he was shot.

One of the women handed over the firearm to the police.

The police later found him at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested him.

Scott was employed at the RIU hotel as an entertainment coordinator two days before the incident on September 27, 2018.

Justice Martin Gayle sentenced him last month to 20 years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm and six years imprisonment for illegal possession of ammunition.

He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for two counts of rape and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for two counts of grievous sexual assault.

The sentences are to run concurrently, so he will serve 20 years.

The judge ordered that Scott must serve 15 years before he can be eligible for parole.

Scott was on March 2, 2018, listed by the Manchester police via its Community Partnership Facebook page as a person of interest in connection with a series of rapes in the parish.

In the post, a reward of $35,000 was offered through the Manchester Crime Tip Fund for information on Scott's whereabouts.

- Barbara Gayle

