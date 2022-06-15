Gas prices down $0.25, diesel up $4.50

Motorists will see a slight reduction in the prices for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $215.64 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.25 to sell for $220.65.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $4.50 per litre to sell for $223.01.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $225.74 per litre following an increase of $4.50.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $4.50 to sell for $197.30.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $2.19 to sell for $74.75, while butane will move down by $1.04 to sell for $84.43 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com