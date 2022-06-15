Hanover decorator charged for sex crimes involving teen girl

The police in Hanover have charged 24-year-old decorator DeSean Hunt for sex crimes involving a teen girl.

Hunt, who is from Pond Place in Hopewell, was charged on Tuesday with rape, grievous sexual assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, and possession of child pornography.

The police report that Hunt allegedly had sexual encounters with the 14-year-old against her will on several occasions between September 2021 and May 2022.

The teen was also reportedly physically assaulted by him.

The matter was reported to the police on Tuesday, June 2 and an investigation was launched.

Hunt was subsequently arrested and charged.

