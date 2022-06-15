Man fatally shot by police in Crab Hall, St Mary, INDECOM probing

A man was shot and killed by the police in the community of Crab Hall in Annotto Bay, St Mary today.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Marlon Bell.

The incident is being probed by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM)

According to INDECOM, information from the police is that three cops, acting on information, went to a premises where an exchange of gunfire ensued.

It was reported that a man was subsequently seen with gunshot injuries.

The police reported the recovery of a firearm.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INDECOM says the cops involved in the shooting provided initial accounts to its investigators and were served with notices to submit statements and attend interviews in relation to the incident.

The alleged recovered firearm as well as the weapons of the cops were processed and will be transported to the Government Forensic Laboratory for testing, INDECOM said.

